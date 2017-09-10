Storm surge fears as Hurricane Irma batters Florida Gulf Coast

Hurricane Irma has hit the mainland of Florida, passing just south of the US city of Naples with winds of up to 142mph and warnings of storm surges.

The storm, which President Donald Trump described as a "monster", made landfall on the Florida Keys.

It has since been downgraded to a category two storm, but has continued on its destructive path.

A curfew is in place in the built-up Tampa Bay area, home to about three million people, where Irma is expected to strike before moving to northern Florida on Monday morning.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn warned the storm was about to punch his city "in the face".