Boris Johnson and David Davis warn of 'chaos' if Brexit bill is defeated

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis Credit: PA

Boris Johnson and David Davis have warned voting against the Government's Brexit bill would cause chaos, in an effort to bolster support for the legislation. Foreign Secretary Johnson said defeat for the repeal bill - which transfers European Union rules and regulations into domestic laws - would result in a "disorderly and chaotic" departure from the bloc in March 2019. His comments echoed those of Brexit Secretary David Davis, who stressed the British people "did not vote for confusion" in last year's referendum. Labour will vote against the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, arguing so-called "Henry VIII" powers in the Bill allowing ministers to alter laws without full parliamentary scrutiny amount to a "power-grab".

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer called the bill an 'unprecedented power grab' Credit: PA

Last week Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the bill would "reduce MPs to spectators", calling it "an unprecedented power grab". The warnings from the senior Cabinet ministers are aimed at both wavering Labour MPs - particularly from Leave-backing seats - and Remain-supporting Tories. Johnson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme "we need to get this great ship launched", with the transfer of EU laws on to the domestic statute book a key priority. "If we don't do that then of course the whole thing will be disorderly and chaotic," he said. "People who vote against it will be effectively voting to frustrate Brexit by producing a completely chaotic result." His advice to the Prime Minister was "keep going, get this thing done". "What people want is a government that delivers on the priorities of the people," he added.

A vote against this Bill is a vote for a chaotic exit from the European Union. The British people did not vote for confusion and neither should Parliament. – David Davis, Brexit Secretary