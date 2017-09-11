Calls for stricter action on 'car dooring' injuries to cyclists

A charity is calling for stricter action against people who cause injury or death to a cyclist by negligently opening their car door.

Cycling UK is calling for a campaign encouraging all car occupants to look before opening a car door.

The group wants the so-called Dutch Reach method - where people open doors using their far rather than near hand - to be promoted in driver training.

The technique - popular in the Netherlands - allows the person opening a door to look behind while also limiting how far their door can open.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling knocked a cyclist off his bike after opening a car door outside Parliament in October last year.