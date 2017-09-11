- ITV Report
Calls for stricter action on 'car dooring' injuries to cyclists
A charity is calling for stricter action against people who cause injury or death to a cyclist by negligently opening their car door.
Cycling UK is calling for a campaign encouraging all car occupants to look before opening a car door.
The group wants the so-called Dutch Reach method - where people open doors using their far rather than near hand - to be promoted in driver training.
The technique - popular in the Netherlands - allows the person opening a door to look behind while also limiting how far their door can open.
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling knocked a cyclist off his bike after opening a car door outside Parliament in October last year.
According to the charity's analysis of Department for Transport data, between 2011-2015 there were:
But these figures are not fully representative of the scale of the problem as not all cases are attended by the police, according to Cycling UK.
Cycling UK also wants the importance of safer positioning for cyclists to be promoted so all road users understand the importance of cyclists avoiding the area where doors could open into.
It believes a new law of causing death or serious injury through negligently opening a car door should be introduced as offenders currently face a maximum penalty of just £1,000 even if a cyclist is killed or seriously injured.