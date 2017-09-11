FA steps up cyber security measures over hacking fears ahead of Russia World Cup

The FA plans to tell its players and other staff at next year's World Cup in Russia not to use any public or hotel wifi connections, fearing embarrassing personal or detailed coaching and tactical secrets could be hacked.

Assuming Gareth Southgate’s team qualifies, the entire travelling party will be encouraged to log on to a secure network on a dedicated FA server which will have several extra layers of security built in.

Firewalls will be strengthened and passwords encrypted, given the perceived high risk of a cyber-attack in Russia.

In addition, players especially will be given advice on their use of social media during the tournament.

It is also expected that once the preferred training base and accommodation are confirmed, both will be swept for bugging devices before the England entourage moves in.