Government allows badger culling in 11 new areas

The Government has given the go-ahead for badger culling in 11 new areas of England, as part of its drive to tackle tuberculosis in cattle.

Licences for culling across parts of Devon, Wiltshire, Somerset, Dorset and Cheshire were announced, as the Government said it was also restarting a badger vaccination programme to stop spread of the disease to new areas.

In addition, licences for more culling have been granted for areas of Gloucestershire and Somerset which have completed four-year pilot culls introduced to stop the spread of TB from badgers to cattle.

But opponents of culling say it is inhumane and ineffective and vaccinations should be pursued instead.

The Wildlife Trusts' director Steve Trotter said the Government's plans were "flying in the face of science", adding that culling was putting local populations of badgers at risk in affected areas.