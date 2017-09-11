MPs urged to back key Brexit Bill or risk 'chaos' on leaving EU

MPs are debating the government's controversial repeal bill which aims to transpose EU rules and regulations into the domestic law books ahead of Brexit. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on all Labour MPs to follow him in voting down the bill, but despite the hours of debate ahead - a vote is not expected until the early hours of Tuesday - Prime Minister Theresa May is confident the EU (Withdrawal) Bill will pass its second reading. Opposition stems from the so-called "Henry VIII powers" the bill gives to ministers to alter laws without full parliamentary scrutiny, with some labeling it a "power grab" by the government. Those in favour say the powers are necessary. Defending the bill during the debate, Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh delighted in noting: "Henry VIII is a b*****d, but he's my kind of b*****d."

The bill aims to transpose EU rules and regulations into the domestic law books Credit: PA

Conservative former cabinet minister Maria Miller, who introduced the bill for its second reading, said the legislation would allow the government to "get on with the job" of exiting the EU, and warned Labour's plan to vote against it could be seen as a "blatant attempt to frustrate" the Brexit process. "There are strong arguments that this bill needs amending, but none that say this bill is unnecessary," she said. Labour's Angela Smith, the MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, disagreed, saying: "If I do vote against second reading tonight, it's not because I'm voting against Brexit. "That is a huge misrepresentation of the nature of this debate and decisions contained if we pass the second reading of this bill."

Caroline Flint said she would defy the Labour whips and abstain from the vote