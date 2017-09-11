Police and prison officer pay to rise by more than 1% but less than 2%

On Tuesday or Wednesday (ministers making up minds) a strong signal will be sent that the 1% public sector pay cap is dead.

Because the government will announce that the pay of police and prison officers will increase more than that hated, below-inflation 1%.

But we are not talking about a bonanza for cops and screws: both will receive less than 2%.

The government, probably in the shape of the chief secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss, is expected to announce that ministers have accepted recommendations of the two services' pay review bodies that 1% is not appropriate for them.

However there is a sting.