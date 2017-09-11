Police charge three with terror offences in probe into neo-Nazi National Action group

Three men have been charged with terror offences as part of an investigation into the banned National Action neo-Nazi group, West Midlands Police have said.

All three are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Alexander Deakin, 22, from Beacon Road in Birmingham, Mikko Vehvilainen, 32, with an address at Llwyncyntefin, Sennybridge Camp, Brecon, and Mark Barrett, 24, with an address at Gaza Crescent, Dhekelia Garrison, Cyprus, have been charged with membership of the National Action group.

Deakin is also charged with possession of documents likely to be useful to a person preparing to commit an act of terrorism, and distribution of a terrorist publication.

He faces a separate charge of inciting racial hatred including concerning National Action stickers posted at Aston University campus in Birmingham in July last year.

Vehvilainen is charged with possessing a document containing information likely to be useful for terrorism, publishing material which is threatening, abusive or insulting, posting comments on a website intending to stir up racial hatred and possessing pepper spray.

Five men, including four serving soldiers, were held on suspicion of terror offences last week, West Midland Police said.

Over the weekend two of those men - a man from Northampton and another from Ipswich, both aged 24 - were released.

Police said: "The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led and there was no risk to the public's safety."

National Action, described by the Home Office as "virulently racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic", became the first extreme right-wing group to be banned under terrorism laws in December 2016.