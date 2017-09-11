Schoolgirl, 14, found dead in North Ayrshire Park

A teenage girl has been found dead in a park in "unexplained" circumstances.

Police said the body of a 14-year-old girl was discovered in Bourtreehill Park, Irvine, North Ayrshire, on Monday morning.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 14-year-old girl found dead within Bourtreehill Park at around 11.45am on Monday September 11.

"The death is being treated as unexplained.

"It is anticipated that a post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."