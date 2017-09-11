Trapped residents desperate to get off British Virgin Islands as aid finally arrives

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Penny Marshall

Residents are desperate to get off the British Virgin Islands after it took a direct hit from Hurricane Irma. Four people were killed and homes and businesses were flattened by the Category 5 storm, which hit the islands last Wednesday. Britain has sent troops and extra police to the islands with reports of looting after a delay in assistance.

Those who can't wait for help are desperate to fly out, with families taking shelter at the airport at Tortola and waiting.

People take shelter at the airport on Beef Island after Hurricane Irma. Credit: ITV News

Heather Robinson and her baby son Luke lost everything in the storm. "Our house literally got sucked away from around us," she said. "I'm really scared. "We went through our rubble and found a thing of peanut butter and some crackers and biscuits, but that's not going to keep us much longer." Claudine Vourdon, a restaurant owner, is pregnant and desperate to get back to the safety of Britain.

Claudine Vourdon (right) is pregnant and fears going into labour. Credit: ITV News

"I'm not able to help right now so I may as well get out and don't become a problem," she said, "If I go into early labour then someone has to look after me and that's not fair." With most of the islands' tourist marinas obliterated, the main source of income has also been cut.

The islands' tourist industry has been hard by Hurricane Irma Credit: ITV News