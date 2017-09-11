Will Harry meet Meghan in Toronto?

There's been lots of speculation in recent days about whether Prince Harry will appear with his girlfriend Meghan Markle on their first official engagement in the next few weeks.

The prince is due to fly to Toronto for the third Invictus Games which starts at the end of next week.

Toronto is Ms Markle's adopted home and the city in which she has lived while filming her TV show Suits.

Contrary to some newspaper reports, Kensington Palace has not "announced" an event at which the couple will appear.

They've only issued a programme for Prince Harry's engagements during the week of the Games.