Will Harry meet Meghan in Toronto?
There's been lots of speculation in recent days about whether Prince Harry will appear with his girlfriend Meghan Markle on their first official engagement in the next few weeks.
The prince is due to fly to Toronto for the third Invictus Games which starts at the end of next week.
Toronto is Ms Markle's adopted home and the city in which she has lived while filming her TV show Suits.
Contrary to some newspaper reports, Kensington Palace has not "announced" an event at which the couple will appear.
They've only issued a programme for Prince Harry's engagements during the week of the Games.
However, it is widely expected that the prince will visit his girlfriend while in the city and they may invite photographers to picture the couple for the first time.
As a royal source put it to me: "It would be strange if Harry were to travel to the city in which his girlfriend lives and not be seen with her."
Previously, the pair have only been pictured by chance when they've been snapped in the street or in a car or at a polo match.
However, last week Meghan Markle talked about her relationship with Prince Harry in the magazine Vanity Fair and said they were "really happy and in love".
Kensington Palace said Prince Harry was aware of the interview before it was published.
I suspect that the interview was part of a plan which will culminate in the couple being seen together in Toronto.
And while many are getting excited about a new Royal wedding - don't expect an announcement to be made in Canada.
Even if the couple did get engaged on their recent holiday in Botswana, he will not want to overshadow the hard work and dedication of the wounded service men and women taking part in the Invictus Games.