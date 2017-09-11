YouTube star PewDiePie uses racial slur during live stream

YouTube's biggest star who goes by the name PewDiePie has made a racial slur while live streaming a computer game.

In an expletive-laden tirade while playing the game Player Unknown Battlegrounds, the Swedish video blogger uses the n-word after becoming frustrated about a fellow player.

The YouTuber - whose real name is Felix Kjellberg - has made millions from his channel, which currently has more than 57 million subscribers.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old was dropped from his contract with Disney for repeatedly posting antisemitic jokes and images in his videos.