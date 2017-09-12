Apple unveils iPhone X, 8 and latest Apple Watch

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the iPhone X Credit: Apple/PA

Apple has unveiled a host of new phones as well an updated Apple Watch that requires no smartphone to make calls at a live event at its new California headquarters. Also revealed was the Apple TV 4K, an updated streaming box which will support 4K resolution and high dynamic range (HDR) for the first time. But the star of the show was the widely rumoured special edition iPhone X, which Apple CEO Tim Cook called the smartphone the "future of the iPhone". The new products were introduced during the company's first live event in its new Steve Jobs Theatre in California. "On the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone, Apple was always going to have to move mountains with the latest versions of its iconic handset," Mr Cook said. "The announcement of iPhone X to commemorate a decade of Apple innovation is definitely one for the fanatics, introducing an incredible high resolution screen, a dual lens camera with image stabilisation, and new ways to navigate with the loss of the iconic home button."

The iPhone X features an edge-to-edge display. Credit: Apple

iPhone X

The phone will feature new facial recognition technology called Face ID, and will be the most expensive iPhone ever, costing £999 when it goes on sale later this year. The Face ID software uses infrared sensors among others to build a dot pattern and recognise a user's face through machine learning techniques. Apple says it can even recognise users in the dark. As well as being used to unlock the device, Face ID technology can also be used to create Animoji - animated emoji controlled by the user's face. The larger screen, which fills the front of the device and replaces the traditional home button, also uses OLED screen technology for the first time. The Super Retina display screen is now swiped upwards to unlock, with swipes also used to close apps now the home button is gone. Apple's Phil Schiller also revealed the dual rear cameras on the X will be 12 megapixel and both will carry optical image stabilisation for the first time.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus has class on both the front and back. Credit: Apple/PA

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

The new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were also announced by Apple boss Tim Cook, who called the phones a "huge step forward" for the device. The two new phones will feature glass on the front and rear of the device for the first time, which has been specially sealed to make the 8 and 8 Plus dust and water resistant. The 12 megapixel cameras on both devices also come with a new photo mode called Portrait Lighting which can be used to add extra lighting to portrait photos. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will also be capable for wireless charging for the first time. The technology giant said the 8 and 8 Plus are also the first smartphones to have been designed for augmented reality (AR). The technology mixes real and virtual images on a single screen. Apple announced a developer kit for the technology earlier this year called ARKit and said this technology has been built into the hardware and software of the new devices. The tech giant confirmed pre-orders for the two new phones will begin on September 15 and they will go on sale in the UK on September 22. The iPhone 8 will cost £699, and the iPhone 8 Plus £799.

The new Apple Watch will allow users to make calls and send texts without a smartphone. Credit: Apple/PA

Apple Watch Series 3

The Series 3 is the first Apple Watch to contain its own mobile phone signal in a small electronic SIM, with the screen acting as the antenna. Apple said the new watch will be able to stream music, as well as take and receive calls directly when the wearer is away from and not connected to a smartphone. The watch will run Apple's latest smartwatch software, watchOS4, which can send notifications to users when unexpected raised heart rates are detected. Another version of the watch without a mobile phone signal will also launch, costing £329, with the mobile capable version costing £399.

The Apple TV 4K will support 4K resolution and HDR. Credit: Apple/PA

Apple TV 4K