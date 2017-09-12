Bank under growing pressure to raise interest rates as inflation rises

As a nation we import far more than we export. It's an imbalance that's proved a vulnerability since we voted to leave the European Union. The fall in the value of the pound has made the goods and services we buy in more expensive.

It is the Bank of England's job to keep prices stable and prices are unstable. Inflation is above target and headed in the wrong direction. The price of clothing and footwear has made the headlines but prices across the board have risen over the last year. Pay growth has struggled to keep up.

There is modest but growing pressure for the Bank to respond by raising interest rates.

Until now, the Bank of England has been more concerned about economic growth (which has been unheroic at best) and the prospect of Brexit than it has above-target inflation.

Indeed the Bank believes that inflation will peak in October as the impact of the weak pound falls away; it also expects pay rises to become more generous.

The Bank is betting that this squeeze on living standards will be short-lived. It may be proved wrong, today's headline number was higher than the Bank forecast.