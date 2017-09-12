Brexit talks delayed in bid to 'make progress' at table and grant negotiators 'flexibility'

Brexit negotiations have been delayed by a week to give both sides more time to prepare, it has been confirmed.

The fourth round of talks, which were earmarked for September 18, have now been pushed back to the 25th.

Downing Street said on Tuesday the decision had been reached in order to afford negotiators the "flexibility to make progress" when discussions resume.

Reports from Brussels suggested the postponement was also agreed to accommodate Theresa May's plan for a major Brexit speech - expected on September 21.

It comes after International Trade Secretary Liam Fox warned the European Union should not "blackmail" Britain over the - as of yet unsettled - final Brexit bill.

Talks on future trade agreements can not commence until the issue of the divorce bill is finalised.