Dennis Skinner amongst Labour rebels to vote for government's Brexit bill

Veteran MP and Jeremy Corbyn ally Dennis Skinner was amongst seven Labour MPs to rebel against the party leader by voting for the government's Brexit bill last night.

The oldest serving MP, who was first elected to represent Bolsover in 1970, had previously declared his support for leaving the European Union.

MPs voted to give the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill a second reading by 326 votes to 290, and a Labour amendment to block the bill was also defeated.