- ITV Report
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to travel to British territories damaged by Hurricane Irma
Boris Johnson will travel to the Caribbean in order to visit British territories impacted by Hurricane Irma.
The Foreign Secretary will spend "the coming days" in the area, according to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
It is thought Mr Johnson will head to the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla.
Britain has deployed more than 700 troops and 50 police officers in the British Virgin Islands after they were battered by the most powerful storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.
The aid effort and recovery operation it is hoped will help people piece together their lives following the storm damage, which has now been downgraded from a hurricane.
Mr Johnson will meet governors and other officials who are leading the work, as well as visit some of the worst-hit places.
On Monday, he defended the Government's response to Hurricane Irma, amid claims the UK had done less to evacuate its citizens than other nations.
The Foreign Secretary said there had been an "unprecedented" effort to deal with the aftermath of the storm.
He said: "This is a very big consular crisis and I am confident we are doing everything we possibly can to help British nationals."