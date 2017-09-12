Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to travel to British territories damaged by Hurricane Irma

Boris Johnson will travel to the Caribbean in order to visit British territories impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The Foreign Secretary will spend "the coming days" in the area, according to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

It is thought Mr Johnson will head to the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla.

Britain has deployed more than 700 troops and 50 police officers in the British Virgin Islands after they were battered by the most powerful storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.