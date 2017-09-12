Government's Brexit Bill wins first Commons vote

The Government has defeated attempts to derail its flagship Brexit legislation, amid warnings from senior Tories that changes will be required. MPs gave the European Union Withdrawal Bill a second reading by 326 votes to 290, following more than 13 hours of debate. A Labour attempt to block the draft legislation was also defeated by 318 votes to 296, majority 22. Prime Minister Theresa May hailed the Parliamentary win as "historic" and said it allowed negotiations to move on with "solid foundations". The Government's controversial bill which aims to transpose EU rules and regulations into the domestic law books ahead of Brexit will now move onto its next Parliamentary stage. The Bill repeals the 1972 Act that took Britain into the European Economic Community and incorporates relevant EU rules and regulations into the domestic law book.

The bill aims to transpose EU rules and regulations into the domestic law books Credit: PA

Concerns have been raised that the Bill would give the Government so-called Henry VIII powers, which would allow secondary legislation to be passed with little parliamentary scrutiny. Labour said Tuesday's results were "deeply disappointing" and the Liberal Democrats described it as "a dark day for the mother of parliaments". Mrs May said: "Earlier this morning Parliament took a historic decision to back the will of the British people and vote for a bill which gives certainty and clarity ahead of our withdrawal from the European Union. "Although there is more to do, this decision means we can move on with negotiations with solid foundations and we continue to encourage MPs from all parts of the UK to work together in support of this vital piece of legislation."

Opposition stems from the so-called 'Henry VIII powers' contained in the bill. Credit: PA