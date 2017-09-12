Inflation goes up to 2.9% as fuel and clothing costs rise

Fuel prices have gone up. Credit: PA

The increasing cost of fuel and clothing caused inflation to rebound last month, further impacting on cash-strapped households struggling with low wage growth. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) have released figures showing that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation was 2.9% in August, outstripping the predictions of 2.8%. June and July saw a momentary pause as inflation stayed at 2.6%, but it now equals levels from May this year and June 2013. The news was a boost for the sterling, seeing it go up 0.7% against the dollar at 1.32%.

Clothes have also seen a price increase. Credit: PA

Mike Prestwood, ONS head of inflation, said: "Clothing prices rising faster than last year, along with a hike in the cost of petrol, helped nudge inflation upwards. "Conversely, these effects were partially offset by airfares, which rose more slowly than during last year's summer holidays." Clothing and footwear prices climbed to their highest level since official records began at 4.6% year-on-year in August. During the month of August, clothing and footwear rose 2.4% following a slight hike of 1% between July and August last year. This was partly down to the rising costs of imports caused by the sterling slump following the Brexit vote. The ONS added: "The increase in clothing price inflation may be partly associated with the lagged response to the depreciation of sterling during 2016 as supply contracts with overseas producers may now be renewed on different terms."

The exchange rate has also been a factor. Credit: PA