Moment stranded islanders rescued by Royal Marines following Hurricane Irma

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Penny Marshall

Stranded islanders cut off by Hurricane Irma had their cries for help answered when a Royal Navy helicopter came to help - a moment witnessed by ITV News. Inhabitants of Jost Van Dyke, part of the British Virgin Islands, were left in dire need of assistance after Irma ravaged their community. The island's 298 residents were completely cut off from the outside world - with no power - until they were spotted by a passing US ship. ITV News Correspondent Penny Marshall was surveying the devastation when a helicopter carrying Royal Marines touched down on Tuesday.

Jost Van Dyke's 298 inhabitants were completely cut off.

Other overseas territories such as Anguilla and the Turks and Caicos islands were left battered after Irma passed over the Caribbean last week. Irma, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, is now passing over the US. While supplies had begun to reach those territories, Jost Van Dyke remained largely isolated. One in three islanders were left homeless. The whole island was without power, while supplies had been running dangerously low. Until the Marines' arrival, only a three-man team from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) had managed to reach the island.

One in three islanders lost their homes after Irma struck.

British troops were greeted warmly by the islanders as they conveyed messages of reassurance. It followed claims the UK government was not doing enough to help people stranded on British overseas territories. The troops had initially been sent to maintain law on different islands. It came as more than 100 "very serious prisoners" were reported to have escaped from one jail. During their stop-off, the troops ordered that critical supplies and aid be sent to Jost Van Dyke.