More than one hundred prisoners escape after Hurricane Irma in British Virgin Islands

More than 100 "very serious prisoners" have escaped from jail on the British Virgin Islands.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Minister Sir Alan Duncan said the escapees pose "a serious threat of complete breakdown of law and order".

"The prison was breached, over 100 very serious prisoners escaped," Sir Alan said.

Sir Alan said Marines from RFA Mounts Bay were used to "protect the Governor and everything else about law and order" on Friday.

"And I'm pleased to say that 24 hours later, or 48 hours later, we've been able significantly to reinforce the Marines.

"So we have maintained and kept law and order on the British Virgin Islands, which at one point could have dramatically threatened the already-unfortunate plight of those who had been hit by the hurricane."