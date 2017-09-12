May softens public sector pay restraint

Video report by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston

As I said on Monday, the government is signalling that the 1% pay cap on public sector pay is dead. But Tuesday's announcement does not augur a great salary bonanza for all the public servants on whom we depend to keep our country safe, healthy and civilised. First of all, half the 2% pay rise for police officers will not be consolidated or made permanent - it is a reward for their exceptional performance over the past year.

Theresa May's pay increase has not been welcomed by everyone. Credit: PA

Second, prison officers will receive 1.7%, which means pay rises for police and prison services are both below the 2.9% rise in inflation announced, meaning, in real terms, their pay is still falling. Third, there is no extra money from the government to fund these rises: it will all have to be found from existing services resources (which will prompt an ouch).

Prison officers will get a rise. Credit: PA