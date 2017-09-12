Police and prison officers pay cap set to end

Police officers are set to get a rise. Credit: PA

Prison officers are to receive an average 1.7% pay rise and police officers will receive additional pay totalling 2% for 2017/18, Downing Street said. It added that ministers are ready to show "flexibility" in the public sector pay round for 2018/19 which could effectively end the pay cap for all public sector professions.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Elizabeth Liz Truss said: “Our talented and hardworking public-sector workers deserve to have fulfilling jobs that are fairly rewarded and I am pleased to confirm the pay awards for police and prison officers for 2017/18 “The Government takes a balanced approach to public spending, dealing with our debts to keep our economy strong, while also making sure we invest in our public services. “We will continue to ensure that the overall package for public sector workers recognises their vital contribution and ensures that we can deliver world class public services, while also being affordable and fair to taxpayers as a whole.”

Frances O'Grady branded the increase "pathetic".