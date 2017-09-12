Family who ran slavery ring jailed for total of almost 80 years

A family who kept 18 men as slaves for more than two decades have been jailed for a total of nearly 80 years.

The Rooney clan targeted the vulnerable and homeless forcing them to work for little or no wages and live in squalid caravans with no water or toilets.

While they lived a life of luxury blowing cash on holidays to Barbados, Mexico and Australia, fast cars, Rolex watches, spa days and plastic surgery.

They even used their ill-gotten gains to pay for a Manchester United football school.

One captive, who was held for 26 years, was ordered to dig his own grave and told "that's where you're going" if he didn't sign a bogus contract.

He said he was also beaten with a rake when he overslept and suffered broken teeth when a concrete slab was thrown in his face.