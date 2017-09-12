Storm Aileen: Strong winds to keep many awake overnight
Winds will be whipping up tonight as a low pressure (storm) system steams in from the Atlantic.
The first notably windy, wet weather of the autumn has been named as Storm Aileen by the Met Office.
Although such windy weather is a little early in the season, it is nothing unusual for the time of year and is unrelated to the storms and hurricanes the other side of the Atlantic.
The windy weather will be at its worst overnight, rather than in busier daylight hours.
Winds will peak at midnight and into the small hours, with gales across central Britain and damaging gusts of 70mph or more - the strongest winds since Storm Doris in February.
With trees top heavy and still in full leaf, there is the risk of some fallen branches and disruption come the morning rush hour.