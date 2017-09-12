Stormy set up tonight

Exceptionally windy and wet weather for a time tonight as the first storm of the season swings across Britain.

The winds will be not be unusual for the time of year but will be the strongest seen since Storm Doris in February.

Gales with damaging gusts of 75mph will whip through central Britain, waking some of us before dawn with the risk of a few branches down and potentially structural damage before morning.

It'll remain windy into the small hours and first thing tomorrow before the strongest winds and rain move away into the North Sea leaving us with a blustery day with intense downpours giving a chance of hail and thunder.

There'll be some brighter skies but temperatures will be lower than today and it'll feel cooler.