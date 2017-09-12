Three men in court over alleged membership of banned neo-Nazi group

Three men, including two British soldiers, have appeared in court charged with terror offences over their alleged membership of a banned neo-Nazi group.

Lance Corporal Mikko Vehvilainen and Private Mark Barrett are accused along with Alexander Deakin of being part of the proscribed organisation National Action.

They were allegedly all members of a chat group exchanging racist messages, including plans for a white-only Britain and a race war.

Vehvilainen is also charged with possessing a document containing information likely to be useful for terrorism and publishing material which is threatening, abusive or insulting.

He allegedly posted comments on the website Christogenea.org intending to stir up racial hatred and had a copy of 2083: A European Declaration of Independence by Andrew Berwick (Anders Breivik).

The 32-year-old is also charged with possessing pepper spray.

Barrett, 24, faces a single charge of membership of National Action, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.