Two men released without charge after Birmingham Airport terror arrests

Two men arrested at Birmingham Airport on suspicion of terrorism have been released without charge, the Metropolitan Police said.

The pair, aged 40 and 29, were detained after disembarking a flight from Turkey on Thursday.

The 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, while the 29-year-old was held on suspicion of belonging to a proscribed organisation under section 11 of the Terrorism Act.

A warrant of further detention was granted for both men, which was due to expire on Wednesday September 13.

They were released without charge on Monday.