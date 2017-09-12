Weather warning as UK faces strong winds and torrential rain

Forecasters say the gales will be coupled with heavy rain, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Gusts of up to 75mph are forecast for much of the country, with the strongest winds expected during the evening.

A weather warning has been issued for parts of the UK with strong winds and torrential downpours on the way today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north of England down to the Midlands, as well as Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, in place from 8pm until 10am on Wednesday.

Road, rail and air services may be affected with longer journey times and cancellations possible, along with some restriction to roads and bridges.

There is a also small chance of power cuts, and some damage to buildings such as tiles blowing off roofs, the Met Office said.

A predicted 1.5 inches is forecast to fall in up to nine hours in Scotland and Northern Ireland, which could cause flooding.

Forecasters say homes and businesses in these areas could also be affected.

A weather warning is in place from 4pm until 6am on Wednesday.

On Monday, flooding hit motorways, roads and railways in the north of England during morning rush hour.

Motorists were left stranded in cars as localised flooding hit roads in Oldham, and further east of Manchester roads in Mossley were swamped by the deluge running off the Pennine hills into the town.

Flooding also hit a section of the M60 motorway in Salford with Transport for Greater Manchester urging drivers to take extra care due to the amount of water on the roads.