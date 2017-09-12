Windy weather incoming

A drier, bright scene than yesterday with some lovely September sunshine but breezy with some showery outbreaks in the west. Cloud coming and going but at least the breeze will keep any cloud and showers moving.

Rain forecast later will roll in from the west - a soaking for many of us after dark with the winds whipping up.

Gales in exposed spots of central Britain will damaging gusts in excess of 70mph will wake some of us up into the early hours - bringing the risk of tree and structural damage and the strongest winds since Doris back in February.