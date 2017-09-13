Breezy and showery across the UK tonight

Blustery showers continuing in the west during the evening and overnight. A separate band of persistent rain will affect southeast Scotland, Northumberland, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire through the night.

Tomorrow will be breezy and cool again with more blustery showers, though perhaps less so than Wednesday. Longer lasting rain will affect East Anglia at first, and northwest Scotland later.

Sunny spells and blustery showers on Friday, some heavy or thundery. Sunny spells with winds easing over the weekend. Showers will become less frequent, especially in the northwest.