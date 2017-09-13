Donald Trump administration travel ban on refugees entering US upheld by Supreme Court

The Trump administration has had its restrictive policy on refugees upheld by the Supreme Court.

A ruling to ease the policy, which would have allowed up to 24,000 refugees to enter the US before the end of October, was blocked by the justices.

People from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen are banned from entering the US due to the ban.

The court will hear further arguments on the policy first rolled out by President Donald Trump in January 2017 next month. The justices will listen to the two sides to decipher the legality of the bans on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.