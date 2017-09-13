Unemployment rate lowest since 1975

The UK's unemployment rate is the lowest since 1975, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of people in work reached another all-time high, climbing by 181,000 to 32.13 million between May and July.

This is the highest it has been since records began 46 years ago.

But despite reaching record levels, wages are increasing below inflation, leaving many households struggling.

Growth in earnings remained at 2.1%, seeing overall pay slipping by 0.4% once inflation is taken into account.

It comes as official inflation data published on Tuesday showed the pay squeeze on cash-strapped households had intensified, with the cost of living rebounding to 2.9% in August, from 2.6% in both June and July.