Roald Dahl Day: Which book is your favourite?

Fans of children's book author Roald Dahl have been sharing their tributes and stories on the date he would have turned 101.

The writer penned a host of classics including Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, Witches and the Twits.

He also created a world of strange and evocative new words from churgle (to gurgle with laughter) to frightsome (scary) and even splendiferous (extremely good).

He is remembered by fans each year on Roald Dahl Day, which falls on his birthday of September 13. But what is your favourite book?