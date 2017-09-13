Five patients dead after Hurricane Irma cuts off Florida care home power

Five patients have died after their Florida care home lost power during Hurricane Irma, according to authorities.

The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills had been left without electricity for some time when Irma struck the Sunshine State on Sunday.

Rescue teams responded to an emergency call on Wednesday and found two elderly residents dead at the facility.

Three further patients died later in hospital. Their causes of death have not been confirmed.

Some 115 vulnerable people were evacuated from the residence in total.