Gary Numan on how Asperger syndrome has helped him focus on his work

Popstar Gary Numan who is credited with bringing synthesised music into the British mainstream, says Asperger syndrome has helped him to focus on his work.

In the early days of the musician's career, at just 21-years-old he says he had been diagnosed as autistic and would later be diagnosed as having Asperger syndrome.

"[On reflection] I see somebody hopelessly out of their depth, and I just remember just feeling as if I was being pushed along and feeling at the time like I knew what I was doing and I was in control of everything and really not at all," Gary told ITV News.

The singer continued to make music and now at the age of 59 he has a new album out and says his Asperger's actually helps him work and wants young people with the condition to know they should not be discouraged.

The 'Cars' singer said: "So you're awkward and you don't interact socially very well, that's not much of a price to pay for what it gives you, it gives you that focus, it gives you that obsession, it means that you can, if bad reviews come in, just push it all to one side because that just gets in the way, you can just plough through that".

Five years ago a documentary followed his family as they moved form London to LA, a move that boosted his career and helped inspire his new album about a world destroyed by global warming.

He says he was dismayed when President Trump decided to pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement.

Mr Trump has previously described climate change as a hoax by the Chinese to damage US manufacturing.

The US joins only Syria and Nicaragua in refusing to commit to reduce carbon emissions.

"In a very real sense he [Trump] started to fuel what I was doing and I started to see it as something that is no longer a silly fantasy idea about some unlikely future, this actually has a relevance," he said.