Gastric bypass alternative helps obese people lose two stone

A device that helps obese people with Type 2 diabetes shed more than 2 stone on average should be rolled out across the NHS, experts say.

The Endobarrier is a reversible treatment that provides people with an alternative to drastic gastric bypass surgery.

Patients can be fitted with the thin plastic sleeve via their mouth in less than an hour while under anaesthetic.

The Endobarrier lines the first 60cm of the small intestine, preventing the body from digesting food in this area and causing it to be absorbed further down the intestine.

Cutting out the first part of digestion means that people feel full after just a small meal.