Hillary Clinton: I would have won election without Comey's intervention

Hillary Clinton has insisted she would have won the US presidential election had it not been for an intervention by the former FBI boss James Comey. In her first television interview since she lost to Donald Trump, the Democrat said she believes Mr Comey's decision to re-open an investigation into her emails less than two weeks before polling day was the definitive factor in her highly unexpected loss. "I believe and I think the evidence shows I would have won," she told the NBC News Today programme. "Were there headwinds? Yes. Were there lots of other issues - and this whole interference by Russia is still an Issue - absolutely. "But the role that he played, historically, was determinative."

Hillary Clinton had been widely expected to triumph over Donald Trump. Credit: AP

Mrs Clinton was widely tipped to become the first US President at last year's election. However, her campaign was overshadowed by a scandal over her use of a personal email server instead of a secure government system while she was Secretary of State. An FBI investigation ruled she should face no charges - but the Mr Comey then head decided to re-open the case just 11 days before election day. Mrs Clinton told the Today programme she was "stunned" and "dumbfounded" to learn that allegations were being given fresh life just before polling day. "I didn't know what to think about it because I knew there was nothing there," she said. "I thought 'What is he doing?'"

James Comey appeared to intervene in favour of Mr trump - but was later sacked by him. Credit: AP