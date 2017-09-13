Holby City star's daughter 'took illegal substance' before death

The daughter of Holby City star John Michie apparently took an "illegal substance" before her death at Bestival, her family has said.

The body of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie was discovered in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, on Monday.

Her family said their "hearts are broken by the horrific tragedy" and Ms Michie "(appears) to have taken an illegal substance".

They repeated they did not believe there to have been "any malice" involved in her time at the festival.

In the statement to The Sun newspaper they added: "We would appreciate cautious and sensitive reporting until the facts are known."