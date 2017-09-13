How bad is the public sector pay squeeze?

The measure of public sector disenchantment with this government is that a taxman, of all people, has sent me his payslips since 2010 - to prove how much worse off he and his colleagues have become since the advent of austerity and the pay restraint imposed on servants of the state.

Now to be clear, he is pretty well paid by most standards, on a gross salary of £40,194.

But the thing is that his pay was £39,643 in the summer of 2010.

And after tax and national insurance, he took home £2,434.02 a month seven years ago - which is more than his current net pay of £2,405.02.

During this period, prices including housing costs (CPIH) have risen by just under 25%.