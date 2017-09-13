'I'm just an idiot': Popular YouTuber apologises for using the n-word

YouTube's most popular user, who goes by the name PewDiePie, has apologised for using the n-word during a livestream, saying: "I'm just an idiot".

The 27-year-old Swede - whose real name is Felix Kjellberg - used the racial slur during an expletive-laden tirade after he became frustrated while playing a computer game.

He previously had a contract cancelled by Disney and a show cancelled by YouTube after creating controversial posts which contained anti-semitic content.

Despite this he has made millions from his videos.

Kjellberg apologised in a video post on his YouTube channel - which with more than 57 million subscribers is the most popular on the video hosting website.

He said: "It just sort of slipped out. I'm not going to make any excuses as to why I did it.

"I'm disappointed in myself, because it seems like I've learned nothing from all these past controversies.

"And it's not that I think I can say or do whatever I want and get away with it. I'm just an idiot."