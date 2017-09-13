Pressure on Government after MPs back motion to end public sector pay cap in NHS

MPs have backed a motion calling for an end to the public sector pay cap in the NHS, piling fresh pressure on the Government.

The Government did not contest the non-binding motion, which would not require a change in policy.

DUP MP Ian Paisley had earlier signalled his party would join support for the motion.

Mr Paisley (North Antrim) made the comments as MPs began an opposition day debate, saying: "I must say that myself and my colleagues are minded to support the motion ... put before the House this evening."

DUP MPs were among those to sign a similar early day motion earlier this year.

Earlier this week Downing Street said the seven-year public sector pay cap is to be scrapped, unveiling a 1.7% hike for prison officers and improvements totalling 2% in police pay for 2017/18.