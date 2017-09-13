Police chief warns new pay rises could cripple service if funded from existing budgets

A police chief has warned that law-enforcement would be "acutely" affected if pay rises for officers are channelled from existing budgets.

The chief constable of Lincolnshire Police told ITV News that forces across the country were already critically underfunded - and warned against further cuts.

It comes as the government announced that the 1% cap on pay rises for police would be lifted.

But Downing Street revealed that increases in salaries - 2% for police over 2017/18 - would be paid from existing budgets.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly argued that deterioration in policing would be "quick" if the issue is not resolved.