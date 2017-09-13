Public sector pay: Theresa May claims some police officers have had 32% real terms increase since 2010

Theresa May has claimed that some police officers have benefited from a 32% real terms increase in pay since 2010 in a heated exchange over public sector pay at Prime Minister's Questions.

It comes after the government announced on Tuesday that the seven-year public sector pay cap is to be scrapped from next year, with ministers given "flexibility" to breach the long-standing limit of 1% on rises.

The first professions to benefit will be prison officers and police officers.

Mr Corbyn accused the government of making "dedicated" public servants "worse off every year for the past seven years".

But Mrs May hit back, saying: "A calculation suggests that a new police officer in 2010, thanks to progression pay and annual basic salary increases and the increase in the personal allowance, which is a tax cut for people, would have actually seen an increase in their pay of over £9,000 since 2010 - a real terms increase of 32%."

The prime minister added: "We need to ensure that we balance out protecting jobs in the public sector, being fair to public sector workers and being fair to tax payers who pay for it - many of whom are public sector workers.

"There is a need for greater flexibility as we look at these issues of public sector pay in the future. We will be looking at this in the lead up to the budget and the remits for the pay review bodies for 2018/19 will be published in due course."