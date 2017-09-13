Rebel Wilson awarded £2.7 million in damages for defamation

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has been awarded £2.7 million in damages after a global magazine publisher was found to have defamed her in a string of articles.

The Pitch perfect actress argued that the articles had portrayed her as a serial liar and led to her missing out on film roles.

The damages payout is the highest ever awarded for a libel case in Australia.

“The damage suffered by Miss Wilson warrants a substantial damages award to vindicate her and nail the lie,” Justice John Dixon said, reading out a summary of his judgment.

He said aggravated damages were justified due to Bauer Media’s “unprecedented” global reach and its decision to run a string of articles which claimed Wilson had lied about her age, real name and some childhood events, even after it knew the allegations were false.

“The allegations were based on information from a source who required payment and anonymity and whom the editor considered had an axe to grind,” Dixon said.

Wilson, who was in Britain, said on social media: “Am going through the full judgment in my defamation case with my lawyers and will make a statement later in the day.”