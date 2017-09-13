Travel warnings issued as Storm Aileen batters UK

Commuters are being warned to brace for rush hour chaos and thousands have been left without power as Storm Aileen batters the UK.

The first named storm of the year hit the country overnight and will continue through the morning, bringing gusts of up to 75mph.

Highways England has urged drivers to take extra care on their journeys to work, warning that people should delay travelling if the weather becomes too severe.

The M48 Severn Crossing is closed in both directions due to the gales, while the Humber Bridge in East Yorkshire has been shut to high-sided vehicles.

The Ouse Bridge on the M62 between junctions 36 and 37 has also been closed.

In North Yorkshire, the River Ure burst its banks making the A684 impassable.