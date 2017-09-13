- ITV Report
Travel warnings issued as Storm Aileen batters UK
Commuters are being warned to brace for rush hour chaos and thousands have been left without power as Storm Aileen batters the UK.
The first named storm of the year hit the country overnight and will continue through the morning, bringing gusts of up to 75mph.
Highways England has urged drivers to take extra care on their journeys to work, warning that people should delay travelling if the weather becomes too severe.
The M48 Severn Crossing is closed in both directions due to the gales, while the Humber Bridge in East Yorkshire has been shut to high-sided vehicles.
The Ouse Bridge on the M62 between junctions 36 and 37 has also been closed.
In North Yorkshire, the River Ure burst its banks making the A684 impassable.
Motorists are also facing road closures up and down the country due to fallen trees.
Police forces in Staffordshire, Cheshire and Gloucestershire have all reported trees being blown over by the winds overnight.
There is also likely to be disruption on the trains during the morning rush hour.
A spokesman for Network Rail said: "Heavy rain and very strong winds have been forecast to affect parts of England, Wales and Scotland.
"Railway lines in areas affected by the worst weather may suffer disruption caused by falling trees and large branches, power cuts and debris being blown onto the track."
Meanwhile, power companies are reporting power cuts overnight, affecting huge swathes of the country.
More than 800 homes were without power in Nottinghamshire, while 700 homes were affected in Lincolnshire.
Parts of Wales and the South West also reported power cuts.
The Met Office amber weather warning for wind is in place until 6am on Wednesday.
Chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: "The low pressure system that is bringing these strong winds will move fairly swiftly from west to east over the UK and although there will be some disruption through Wednesday morning, the winds will ease by the afternoon leaving a day of blustery showers."