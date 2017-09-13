- ITV Report
-
Strong winds easing but remaining breezy with showers
Today Very strong winds on the south coast and the east of England will gradually ease, though a brisk breeze will continue across England and Wales.
Heavy, perhaps thundery showers will continue during the day, especially in the north and west.
Tonight A breeze and blustery showers will continue in the west during the evening and overnight.
A separate band of persistent rain will affect Yorkshire and Lincolnshire later in the night.