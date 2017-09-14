MPs reveal their children have been targeted in political abuse

Credit: PA

MPs have revealed some of the "frightening" abuse they have suffered because of their political beliefs. It comes after figures obtained exclusively by ITV News found a huge increase in the cost of security for MPs in the wake of the murder of Jo Cox. Between June 2016 and July 2017, some £3 million was spent on extra security measures - a £2.8m increase on 2015/2016. During a debate in the Commons on Thursday, MPs from across the political spectrum said they had been subjected to unprecedented levels of bullying and harrassment during this year's general election campaign.

Beckenham MP Bob Stewart revealed a teacher told pupils not to speak to his 13-year-old son because of who his father was.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said she was called a "n***** bitch" and received death threats from trolls on Twitter.

House Speaker John Bercow criticises former chancellor George Osborne, who reportedly said he wanted Theresa May "chopped up" in his freezer.

Labour MP Graham Jones described how Labour party members abused his eight-year-old daughter after he backed RAF airstrikes against the so-called Islamic State in Syria.

Labour MP Jim McMahon, for Oldham West and Royton, said when he was a local councillor a man who was clinically diagnosed as being mentally ill had waited outside his son's school and outside the family home, making threats to kidnap his children.

The MPs gave evidence before the Committee on Standards in Public Life, which is investigating the intimidation of parliamentary candidates.

Lt Col Bob Stewart, now an MP, received a Distinguished Service Order from the Queen in 1993. Credit: PA