Bank of England hints at interest rate hike

The Bank of England has given its strongest signal yet that it may hike interest rates in the "coming months".

As expected, members of the Bank's nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 7-2 to keep interest rates on hold at 0.25%.

But the Bank said that all policymakers believed "some withdrawal of monetary stimulus was likely to be appropriate over the coming months", possibly as soon as November.

With wages stagnating, rising inflation is putting a squeeze on British households.

Raising interest rates could help alleviate that, but the MPC wants greater evidence of economic growth before it deploys the measure.

In minutes of its latest rates decision, the Bank said there was a "slightly stronger picture" for the economy since its forecasts last month, with the housing market strengthening and a rebound in retail and new car sales.