Cost of protecting MPs soars to £3 million a year after Jo Cox murder

A policeman stands guard at one of the gates to the Houses of Parliament. Credit: PA

Politics is often aggressive. If you care about your country, your constituents, your ideals, why wouldn't you argue your point with passion, with zeal, even with anger? But there is a general feeling among MPs that these days, debate has turned to abuse. That the sheer volume of trolling on Twitter and death threats in emails is out of control. Figures obtained exclusively by ITV News showing a huge increase in the cost of security for MPs after the murder of Jo Cox last June are testament to the alarm felt by MPs.

They show that an astonishing £3 million has been spent on extra security measures in the last year. To put that in context, in 2015/16 Parliament spent just £170,000. Roughly speaking, the amount spent securing MPs' safety has increased 18-fold.

Measures to protect MPs have been stepped up after the murder of Jo Cox. Credit: PA

Of course, Jo Cox was murdered by an extremist - a terrorist - and that is a separate and terrifying issue. But the security claims by MPs, which are actually quite cumbersome to submit, show that whether it is murder or abuse, our politicians feel increasingly unsafe. At least a dozen MPs are this afternoon recounting their own tales of abuse, particularly during the 2017 general election, at a special debate in the Commons.

MPs have been describing the abuse and threats they have suffered. Credit: PA